A laboratory for quality control of roads, asphalt and construction materials will be launched in Karakol city. The local regional administration reported.

Bakyt Barktabasov, director of the municipal road enterprise of Karakol, explained that the equipment for 5 million soms has already been brought and is being installed.

Asphalt, concrete, bitumen, sand and gravel mixtures will be checked at the laboratory. After laboratory control, the guarantee for roads will be three years for major repairs and five years — for reconstruction.