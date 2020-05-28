State Border Service calls on Tajik side not to spread false information

A meeting of border representatives of Batken and Sughd regions took place yesterday in ​​Zhaka-Oruk area. The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reports.

Residents of Kok-Tash village told 24.kg news agency that border guards and police officers of Tajikistan appeared in the border area yesterday, who began to excite residents working in the fields, and were spreading rumors.

«They said that a Kyrgyz allegedly shot at a citizen of the Republic of Tajikistan, but this is not true. The person who allegedly shot did not have weapons, and there was no victim. This is a provocation,» local residents said.

According to the State Border Service, the border representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan expressed interest in conducting an objective investigation on this information.

«Based on this fact, an investigation was launched by law enforcement agencies of the two states to clarify all the circumstances. The State Border Service calls on the Tajik side not to spread inaccurate information in the media and objectively assess the events taking place on the joint border,» the state service said.

The situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is stable.