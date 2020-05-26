Medicine used in treatment of coronavirus produced in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov got acquainted with activities of Biovit pharmaceutical plant in Sokuluk district amid the spread of coronavirus infection. Press service of the head of state reported.

The new modern plant for production of pharmaceuticals that fully complies with national licensing requirements and international standards has been built in recent years.

At least 104 employees work here. In addition to the domestic market, its products are exported to the CIS countries, Europe and the USA. Construction of a new workshop is nearing completion, and mass production of medical masks, napkins and shoe covers will be launched in the coming days.

The company said that one of the drugs produced at the plant is used in the treatment of coronavirus infection.

Having examined the enterprise, Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted: using the example of the plant’s activity, we can confidently say that the domestic pharmaceutical industry has good potential. He called on local authorities and financial institutions of the republic to provide maximum assistance to the enterprise.

The President stressed that with implementation of the plans the plant will have an opportunity for worthy competition in the foreign medicines markets and promotion of the domestic pharmaceutical brand.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov expressed his gratitude to the management and the staff of the enterprise for their dedication to their work, noting that this approach to work will bring great results. He said that government policy is aimed at supporting similar enterprises that are focused on the production of import-substituting products, foreign markets and creation of jobs.