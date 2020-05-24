413 citizens return to Kyrgyzstan from Orenburg Oblast of Russia

At least 413 citizens of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Bishkek from Buzuluk district of Orenburg Oblast of Russia. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

A column of nine buses provided by the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic that had been traveling along a transit corridor through the territory of Kazakhstan for two days arrived in Kyrgyzstan on May 24.

«All the arrivals will be placed under observation in the prescribed manner to undergo appropriate medical procedures,» the Foreign Ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry urges citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic not to travel towards the Russian-Kazakh border until official announcement of its opening, not to endanger the life and health of their loved ones, not to force the authorities of the host country to take unpopular measures, not to get carried away by emotions, not to take spontaneous actions and to wait for resumption of air and passenger traffic in safe places.