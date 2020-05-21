16:55
One of directors of Ala-TV company detained in Bishkek

Director for Strategy and Development of Ala-TV company was detained in Bishkek. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The deputy head of the company is a defendant in the case on corruption at the State Communications Agency.

«In total, five people were detained within the case — the former head of the State Communications Agency Natalya Chernogubova, her deputy, two employees of the State Committee for National Security and the deputy director of Ala-TV,» the sources said.

Recall, an Interdepartmental Investigation Group of the Military Prosecutor’s Office and SCNS is investigating a criminal case on corruption at the State Communications Agency. The ex-head of the agency, Natalya Chernogubova, was detained and placed in the SCNS pre-trial detention center within the case. According to official information, management of the state agency in conspiracy with one of the mobile operators and the officials of the State Committee for Technology and Communications in violation of applicable laws in the field of communications and licensing renewed license of the operator due to a change in standards. This entailed damage to the interests of the state. SCNS employees were also detained within the case.
