10:53
USD 73.65
EUR 80.26
RUB 1.02
English

164 more people transported from Orenburg to Kyrgyzstan

Other 164 compatriots have been transported to Kyrgyzstan from Orenburg (Russia). The Republican Emergency Response Center to Combat COVID-19 reports.

A charter flight Orenburg — Bishkek by Tez Jet airline was met yesterday night at Manas airport. All citizens were placed in an observation unit.

The flight was operated on the basis of agreements between the Foreign Affairs Ministries of Kyrgyzstan and Russia.
link: https://24.kg/english/153410/
views: 282
Print
Related
Coronavirus confirmed in employees of Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia
At least 22 Kyrgyzstanis return from Yekaterinburg
Evacuation of Kyrgyzstanis from Orenburg: Passenger detained with fake passport
Kyrgyzstanis wishing to return to homeland gather at Embassy in Moscow
Students from Kyrgyzstan in St. Petersburg ask to take them home
Migrants appeal to Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Kyrgyzstanis in Moscow ask Ambassador to help them with return to homeland
Foreign Ministry promises to evacuate Kyrgyzstanis from Orenburg
161 Kyrgyzstanis return from Moscow to Bishkek
Migrants repeatedly gather at Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Moscow
Popular
Kyrgyzstan plans to resume all types of economic activity from June 1 Kyrgyzstan plans to resume all types of economic activity from June 1
New rules for using public transport announced in Kyrgyzstan New rules for using public transport announced in Kyrgyzstan
Shopping centers to open in Bishkek on May 21 Shopping centers to open in Bishkek on May 21
Public transport to start working in Bishkek on May 25 Public transport to start working in Bishkek on May 25
23 May, Saturday
10:43
Coronavirus confirmed in employees of Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia Coronavirus confirmed in employees of Embassy of Kyrgyz...
10:12
Accused of inciting national hatred Daniel Azhiev remanded in custody
10:05
Human rights activists ask Health Ministry to check prisoners for coronavirus
09:54
Spouse of escaped Shadiev suspected of money laundering
09:13
Two wounded border guards discharged from hospital
22 May, Friday
17:57
Kyrgyzstan to host first online children’s summit
17:43
Wife of policeman spreads classified information about coronavirus patients
17:35
Almazbek Atambayev felt sick during meeting with wife and children
17:27
New kindergarten for 140 children to open in Bishkek on June 1