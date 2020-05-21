164 more people transported from Orenburg to Kyrgyzstan

Other 164 compatriots have been transported to Kyrgyzstan from Orenburg (Russia). The Republican Emergency Response Center to Combat COVID-19 reports.

A charter flight Orenburg — Bishkek by Tez Jet airline was met yesterday night at Manas airport. All citizens were placed in an observation unit.

The flight was operated on the basis of agreements between the Foreign Affairs Ministries of Kyrgyzstan and Russia.