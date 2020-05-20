13:30
95,074 families receive humanitarian aid from state in Chui region

At least 77,385 needy families live in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Chui region Altynbek Namazaliev told at a briefing.

According to him, 95,074 families have received food packages since the introduction of the emergency situation in the region. Some families have been provided assistance 2-3 times.

«However, humanitarian aid requests continue to be received daily. Unfortunately, there are many people with good financial opportunities among those who apply. There are also citizens who, despite the fact that they have received help, continue to repeatedly contact the sponsors,» he told.

Altynbek Namazaliev added that assistance will be also provided to vulnerable groups in the future. Own financial resources are calculated and negotiations with private entrepreneurs, charitable foundations and other organizations are ongoing.
