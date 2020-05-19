Kyrgyzstan plans to resume all types of economic activity from June 1

It is planned to resume all activities in the economic and social spheres with strict observance of sanitary and epidemiological standards in Kyrgyzstan from June 1. The Republican Emergency Response Center to Combat COVID-19 reports.

According to the center, it is suggested to retain some restrictions for the following types of economic activity:

Holding of cultural, sports, scientific, family, commemorative events;

Entertainment activities;

Activities of children’s entertainment facilities, playgrounds;

Activities of Internet clubs, computer gaming establishments;

Activities of preschool education organizations.

Large shopping centers will open in the capital on May 21, and public transport will start working on May 25.