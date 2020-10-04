10:54
No quarantine: Sooronbai Jeenbekov calls citizens for responsibility

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said in an interview with Birinchi Radio that quarantine would not be repeatedly introduced in the republic in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, domestic medical workers have already mastered treatment of the disease. However, it cannot be argued that only the state is responsible. Each person should feel personal responsibility, take care of themselves, be careful.

We can not introduce quarantine now as before. We need to pay the same attention to both the economy and health. It is necessary for each of us, from the president to ordinary citizens, to strictly observe the sanitary rules.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov

«There are those who hold feasts, knowing and understanding everything, inviting 500 people or arranging funeral receptions. We say — hold them, but only in compliance with sanitary rules. During the election campaign, the parties gathered a large number of people — from 500 to 1,000. But as soon as measures are taken against these parties, they immediately start talking about pressure from the authorities. For the sake of getting the votes of the electorate, they begin to say that the authorities are putting pressure on them, taking away votes, not allowing them to work,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/167354/
views: 127
