Public transport to start working in Bishkek on May 25

Public transport will start working in Bishkek on May 25. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov told at a briefing.

According to him, all passengers must strictly observe sanitary standards, distance and wear face masks. Buses and trolleybuses will start serving their routes.

Public Service Centers will also resume work on May 21, as well as footwear repair shops, furniture assembly and repair workshops, and watch repair shops. «Service centers for registration and re-registration of vehicles will also open,» the official said.