No quarantine planned due to growth in COVID-19 incidence in Kyrgyzstan

Today’s statistical data on the incidence of COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia is not the third wave yet. The Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the situation is under control. «We will start vaccination tomorrow,» the minister said.

Answering the question whether the first persons of the country would be vaccinated, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev replied: «I myself will get vaccinated.»

He also commented on publications in social networks regarding introduction of quarantine after the referendum. «There will be no strict quarantine,» the official said.

At least 115 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 were registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours, 66 of them — in Bishkek.