Shopping centers will resume their work on May 21. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov told at a briefing.

According to him, shopping centers will be allowed to work not in full.

«Food courts and children’s entertainment areas inside the malls should be closed,» the official said.

Kubatbek Boronov noted that clothing, automobile and livestock markets, shops will also open on May 21. Hotels will begin working without swimming pools and gyms inside. Saunas and large baths houses will not be opened so far.