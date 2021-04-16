Quarantine not planned in Kyrgyzstan due to COVID-19 situation

There are no plans to introduce quarantine due to situation with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev announced at a press conference.

He noted that journalists often ask him this question.

«But the president and the government decided that we will not introduce quarantine so far,» he said.

The official reminded of the need to comply with sanitary and epidemiological rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection: wear masks, keep distance and use antiseptics.