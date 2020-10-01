15 cases initiated on non-compliance with sanitary rules in Chui region

The police registered 15 materials of pre-trial proceedings against owners of the subjects who ignore the sanitary and epidemiological instructions. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

Law enforcement officers are carrying out preventive and awareness-raising measures to prevent further spread of coronavirus infection.

«Despite all the measures taken, some subjects ignore the instructions. In this regard, the internal affairs bodies of Chui region carry out a number of preventive and raid measures on an ongoing basis. At least 15 materials are registered under the Article «Violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules» of the Misdemeanor Code. Fines were imposed on five available materials, three materials were sent to court,» the police department said.