Riots at observation: Kyrgyzstanis not complying with demands to be punished

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan who are rioting at observation unit at the former American Gansi airbase could be held accountable. The Deputy Interior Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mirlan Kanimetov told at a briefing.

According to him, there are currently 432 citizens who arrived from Sol-Iletsk (Orenburg Oblast of the Russian Federation) at the observation unit. «Inaccurate information has been spread among them that those who were previously hospitalized are being sent to home quarantine. They began to resent that someone is discharged, and they are kept under observation,» he said.

Mirlan Kanimetov added that representatives of law enforcement agencies and the Ministry of Health are conducting explanatory work with the citizens.

«If they continue to violate the rules, do not obey the requirements, they will be held accountable in accordance with the law,» the official added.

Recall, a spontaneous rally continues on the territory of the observation unit. People behave aggressively and do not listen to doctors.

«We, the doctors, are scared to be here. We are afraid for our lives,» the doctors who work at this observation unit told. According to them, quarantine conditions are not observed there, people deny the requests of doctors to comply with the self-isolation regime.

Recall, 541 Kyrgyzstanis returned from Sol-Iletsk to the Kyrgyz Republic on May 7. First, 55 of them were diagnosed with coronavirus, then three more patients were reported. At least 43 newly infected were reported among them today.