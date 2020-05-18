17:21
USD 76.59
EUR 82.83
RUB 1.05
English

Riots at observation: Kyrgyzstanis not complying with demands to be punished

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan who are rioting at observation unit at the former American Gansi airbase could be held accountable. The Deputy Interior Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mirlan Kanimetov told at a briefing.

According to him, there are currently 432 citizens who arrived from Sol-Iletsk (Orenburg Oblast of the Russian Federation) at the observation unit. «Inaccurate information has been spread among them that those who were previously hospitalized are being sent to home quarantine. They began to resent that someone is discharged, and they are kept under observation,» he said.

Related news
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan comments on riots at observation unit
Mirlan Kanimetov added that representatives of law enforcement agencies and the Ministry of Health are conducting explanatory work with the citizens.

«If they continue to violate the rules, do not obey the requirements, they will be held accountable in accordance with the law,» the official added.

Recall, a spontaneous rally continues on the territory of the observation unit. People behave aggressively and do not listen to doctors.

«We, the doctors, are scared to be here. We are afraid for our lives,» the doctors who work at this observation unit told. According to them, quarantine conditions are not observed there, people deny the requests of doctors to comply with the self-isolation regime.

Recall, 541 Kyrgyzstanis returned from Sol-Iletsk to the Kyrgyz Republic on May 7. First, 55 of them were diagnosed with coronavirus, then three more patients were reported. At least 43 newly infected were reported among them today.
link: https://24.kg/english/153150/
views: 97
Print
Related
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan comments on riots at observation unit
Three cadets of Military Lyceum infected with coronavirus
Number of infected with COVID-19 arrivals from Sol-Iletsk rises to 101
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 4.7 people globally
Arrived from Sol-Iletsk citizens of Kyrgyzstan demand to let them go home
Government of Kyrgyzstan ready to send medicines to regions if necessary
23 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for a day
78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
At least 65 policemen contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Bishkek residents are asked not to go out from 22.00 to 3.00 Bishkek residents are asked not to go out from 22.00 to 3.00
38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day 38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day
Bishkek resident intends to hold peaceful rally against authorities Bishkek resident intends to hold peaceful rally against authorities
At least 21 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan At least 21 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan
18 May, Monday
16:31
Riots at observation: Kyrgyzstanis not complying with demands to be punished Riots at observation: Kyrgyzstanis not complying with d...
15:59
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan comments on riots at observation unit
15:42
Two employees of State Committee for National Security detained in Bishkek
15:32
Three cadets of Military Lyceum infected with coronavirus
15:18
Russia and Kyrgyzstan discuss delivery of air defense systems, helicopters