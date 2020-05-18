Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan comments on riots at observation unit

Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbayev confirmed 24.kg news agency that the situation at the observation unit at the former U.S. Gansi airbase remains tense.

According to him, citizens of Kyrgyzstan who arrived from Sol-Iletsk continue to hold a rally, refuse to obey the demands of doctors. «They behave like savages. The Emergency Response Center will decide the issue. All the infected will be taken to the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital. We will solve the issue with the rest to release them for home quarantine. At least 43 new cases were revealed among them during a day. And why? Because they do not follow the rules, do not listen to doctors. This is unacceptable,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

Recall, 541 Kyrgyzstanis returned from Sol-Iletsk to the Kyrgyz Republic on May 7. First, 55 of them were diagnosed with coronavirus, then three more patients were reported. At least 43 newly infected were reported among them today.