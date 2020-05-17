Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his birthday

A telephone conversation took place between the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his birthday and expressed his best wishes.

The heads of state exchanged views on pressing issues of Kyrgyz-Kazakh bilateral cooperation, and discussed joint measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

«The issue of joint actions on the return of citizens of the two countries to their homeland was raised. Sooronbai Jeenbekov expressed gratitude for the assistance in return of the Kyrgyzstanis in transit through the territory of Kazakhstan,» the statement says.