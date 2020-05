Migrants infected with coronavirus are not admitted to hospitals in Russia. The deputy Aisuluu Mamasheva told at a meeting of Ata Meken faction of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to her, sick migrants stay at home.

«They call familiar doctors, and are forced to self-medicate. We must organize an online consultation for our compatriots,» the deputy suggested.

At least 147 Kyrgyzstanis arrived by Moscow-Bishkek flight yesterday.