Citizens of Kyrgyzstan returned from Japan and Korea to Bishkek. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, 43 people have arrived. All of them were placed under observation.

The Foreign Ministry added that work on the search for possible routes for the return of Kyrgyzstanis from foreign countries to their homeland continues.

Recall, 107 citizens of Kyrgyzstan also returned to Bishkek from Kuwait and Qatar yesterday.