107 citizens return to Kyrgyzstan from Kuwait and Qatar today

At least 107 citizens of Kyrgyzstan returned to Bishkek from Kuwait and Qatar today. The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The flight was operated by Jazeera Airways along Kuwait — Doha — Bishkek route. At least 31 citizens of Kazakhstan arrived together with the Kyrgyzstanis. They were taken by special transport to their homeland.

Earlier, the Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov told that 8,712 Kyrgyzstanis in 52 countries applied to the ministry’s foreign agencies for help in their return to Kyrgyzstan.

At least 9,196 Kyrgyzstanis have been returned to homeland from 23 countries of the world since the outbreak of coronavirus.
