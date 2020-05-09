Three Kyrgyzstanis arrived from Sol-Iletsk test positive for coronavirus

Three citizens of Kyrgyzstan who arrived from Sol-Iletsk tested positive for coronavirus. The Ministry of Health confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to the ministry, there are 541 people under observation at the former U.S. air base. Testing continues. A rapid test showed COVID-19 in three of them. They are hospitalized and undergo PCR diagnostics.

«Home quarantine of the rest, whose first test turned out to be negative, is out of question. This is a very large risk group. We will check everyone thoroughly,» the Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

He added that two men tried to escape from this observation unit, but were caught. «They will face severe punishment,» Nurbolot Usenbaev stressed.

Earlier, the Embassy of Russia in Kyrgyzstan reported that 70 Kyrgyzstanis still stay in Sol-Iletsk. They didn’t want to leave their cars.

The authorities of Kazakhstan provided a transit corridor for special passenger transport, moving in a single column, accompanied by traffic police. «This allowed to take a large number of citizens to Kyrgyzstan in a safe for health environment, including women and children,» the message says.