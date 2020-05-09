Situation escalates on Kyrgyz-Tajik border

An incident involving use of weapons occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border yesterday night. The State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

The conflict broke out due to use of 50 hectares of land in Chek area in Batken region. «This site is disputed, but actually used by the Kyrgyz side. About 30-40 citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 30-40 citizens of Tajikistan began to throw stones at each other. A shot was fired from a hunting weapon during the incident. In order to prevent escalation of the conflict, the border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan fired several warning shots into the air. An explanatory work was carried out with population of the border territories of the two republics. However, the border guards of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan unexpectedly opened mortar fire in the direction of the Kyrgyz border guards and citizens of Kyrgyzstan,» the state service said.