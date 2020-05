Two cars collided at the 199th kilometer of Bishkek-Osh highway. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The traffic accident occurred today at 4.30 in Suusamyr valley.

«Volkswagen Passat and SsangYong Musso collided. Two people were injured. The rest of the passengers were not suffered,» the Ministry of Emergencies said.