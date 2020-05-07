19:41
Government of Kyrgyzstan plans to double capital of Guarantee Fund

At the initiative of the National Bank, it is planned to double the capital of the Guarantee Fund. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Asrandiev told today at a briefing.

According to him, this will create additional opportunities for assisting entrepreneurs with collateral guarantee.

«In addition to financial and fiscal measures, administrative support measures are also provided, including organization of temporary employment of the unemployed, phased resumption of economic activity. Mechanisms will be developed for free training, retraining and advanced training of the unemployed,» Erkin Asrandiev stressed.
