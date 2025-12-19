17:18
About 30 Kyrgyzstanis bought cars without down payment in a month

Over the past month, the Guarantee Fund of Kyrgyzstan issued 29 guarantees under Unaa product, allowing citizens to obtain vehicle loans and purchase domestically assembled cars without a down payment. The Fund’s press service reported.

According to it, these are Chevrolet vehicles manufactured by Tulpar Motors. Since the launch of Unaa product, 87 Kyrgyzstanis have become owners of domestically assembled cars without a down payment.

As of December 17, 2025, the total amount of guarantees provided reached 35.5 million soms. This allowed for the provision of car loans totaling over 156.4 million soms.

Unaa product is being implemented as part of the state program Preferential Financing of Car Loans — 2, launched in March.

The project aims to support demand for domestically produced cars and commercial vehicles and to increase the availability of car loans for the population.

The Unaa guarantee allows purchasing any Kyrgyzstan-assembled Chevrolet model when applying for a car loan from Eldik Bank and Aiyl Bank. For more information, please call 7500.
