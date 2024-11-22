Guarantee Fund receives international certificate of compliance with ISO 9001

The Guarantee Fund received an international certificate of compliance with ISO 9001. It was handed over to the Chairman of the Board of the Guarantee Fund, Malik Abakirov, by the auditor of Cert International s.r.o.

The document was issued based on the results of the audit carried out within the framework of certification procedures in the field of providing individual and portfolio guarantees to business entities.

In early October 2024, the Guarantee Fund announced the successful completion of the certification audit for compliance with international standards ISO 9001.

«We are proud that the Guarantee Fund is one of the first and currently the only financial organization in the country that has implemented a quality management system on its own and received the ISO 9001 certificate. The auditors highlighted the professionalism of the team and the competence of the managers, as well as the responsible performance of duties by the employees,» Malik Abakirov said.

Cert International s.r.o. noted that the system of the Guarantee Fund OJSC fully complies with the requirements of the international standard. The certificate demonstrates the organization’s compliance with legal norms, internal regulations and focus on the interests of clients.

ISO 9001 Certificate of Conformity is a document issued based on the results of an expert review and confirms that the organization’s quality management system complies with the international ISO 9001 standard.