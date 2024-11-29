11:25
Agricultural sector received 2.32 billion soms in 2024

The agricultural sector of Kyrgyzstan has received 2.32 billion soms in 2024. The Guarantee Fund OJSC reported.

It is noted that support for farmers, as in previous years, remains a priority area of ​​​​the Guarantee Fund.

According to the results of ten months of this year, about 2,000 entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector took advantage of the guarantee support and gained access to credit financial resources in the amount of over 2,322 billion soms.

The amount of guarantees that ensured lending to farmers in the country amounted to 892 million soms.

The number of guarantees aimed at the development of agriculture and processing of agricultural products amounted to 61 percent of the total amount of support provided to businesses in the republic.
