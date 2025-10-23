Women's entrepreneurship: Guarantee Fund issues 440 guarantees

The Guarantee Fund issued 440 guarantees for 369 million soms, enabling women entrepreneurs to obtain loans totaling 1.5 billion soms.

According to the fund’s press service, women’s projects accounted for 40 percent of the total number of guarantees issued. The tourism industry led the way in terms of guarantee amount with 90 million soms. The largest share also went to agriculture (64 percent) and trade (22 percent).

The fund also previously launched Kelechek mortgage product, which has already been used by nine women to purchase housing.

The concept of «women’s entrepreneurship» has been enshrined in law in Kyrgyzstan for the first time in 2025.