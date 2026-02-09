Guarantee Fund helps attract over 2.5 billion soms to women's businesses

Last year, women entrepreneurs received a significant share of guarantee support. This enabled them to increase access to bank financing and expand their businesses in the regions. The Guarantee Fund of Kyrgyzstan reported.

At year-end 2025, women received 40 percent of the total number of issued guarantees. Over the 12 months, 658 guarantees were issued for over 586.2 million soms. This, in turn, ensured the attraction of over 2.5 billion soms in loan funds.

Women entrepreneurs were able to expand existing companies, launch new production facilities, and develop service projects. They are active in agriculture, trade, services, and other sectors of the economy.

Supporting women in business is seen as a tool for sustainable economic growth and increased employment.