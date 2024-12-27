Over 3.1 billion soms allocated for development of women's entrepreneurship

More than 3.1 billion soms have been allocated for development of women’s entrepreneurship. The Guarantee Fund reported.

According to the results of ten months of the current year, 1,088 guarantees were provided for development of women’s entrepreneurship, which is 40 percent of the total number of issued guarantees. During this period, the guarantees issued to support women’s business amounted to more than 868 million soms.

Over the entire period of its activity, Guarantee Fund OJSC has provided 4,071 guarantees in the amount of 3,166 billion soms. The women, who took advantage of the support, work in various industries and represent all regions of the country.