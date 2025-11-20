12:03
Kyrgyzstan proposes creating Central Asian Guarantee Fund with office in Bishkek

Kyrgyzstan is proposing to create a Central Asian Guarantee Fund with an office in Bishkek. The issue was discussed at a meeting of Finance Minister Almaz Baketaev with a delegation from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) led by President Masato Kanda. The ministry’s press service reported.

The parties also discussed new ADB financial terms for Kyrgyzstan and upcoming areas of cooperation.

A key point of the talks was the initiative to establish a regional guarantee fund. Almaz Baketaev proposes opening it in the Kyrgyz capital. It is noted that the new structure will contribute to strengthening the financial stability of Central Asian countries.
