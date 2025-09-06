Guarantee Fund of Kyrgyzstan becomes member of Islamic Finance Association

The Guarantee Fund of Kyrgyzstan became a member of the association of legal entities Association of Islamic Finance. The corresponding agreement was signed by the Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Fund Erik Talasbaev and the Chairman of the Association Talant Kerimbaev.

The membership of the Guarantee Fund in the association will expand opportunities for the development of Islamic financing principles in the republic and provide greater access of entrepreneurs to financial resources.

The JSC noted that the Association of Islamic Finance is a platform for the promotion of Islamic values ​​and principles in the field of finance, education and entrepreneurship. It also has a Sharia Council consisting of scholars and experts. It monitors the compliance of all initiatives with the norms of Islamic law.