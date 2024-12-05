Guarantee Fund provides support to business for more than 11 billion soms

The Guarantee Fund has provided support to entrepreneurs for more than 11 billion soms.

According to its data, over the entire period of its activity, representatives of small and medium-sized businesses have received support in the amount of over 11,076 billion soms, 10,987 guarantees have been provided, thanks to which entrepreneurs were able to gain access to credit funds in the amount of 34.4 billion soms.

These funds are aimed at developing entrepreneurship in all regions of the country, as well as in Bishkek and Osh.

«The priority areas in the activities of Guarantee Fund OJSC remain such industries as agriculture, processing of agricultural products, industry, mortgage and tourism,» the statement says.

Particular attention is paid to export-oriented and import-substituting areas.