10:57
USD 87.45
EUR 101.96
RUB 1.11
English

Kyrgyzstanis receive over 2 billion soms in guarantees since start of year

The Guarantee Fund JSC summarized its performance results for January—September 2025.

During this period, the fund provided 1,095 guarantees totaling 2.44 billion soms, enabling entrepreneurs to secure 8.52 billion soms in loans from partner banks.

The majority of guarantees were directed toward the development of agriculture sector — 681 guarantees, or 62 percent of the total. The trade sector accounted for 15 percent, transport — 11 percent, services — 4 percent, and industry — 2 percent.

By funding volume, agricultural processing led the way, accounting for 33 percent of the total amount of guarantees provided.
link: https://24.kg/english/347494/
views: 135
Print
Related
Guarantee Fund of Kyrgyzstan becomes member of Islamic Finance Association
Over 3.1 billion soms allocated for development of women's entrepreneurship
Guarantee Fund provides support to business for more than 11 billion soms
Agricultural sector received 2.32 billion soms in 2024
Guarantee Fund receives international certificate of compliance with ISO 9001
Business receives 3,067 guarantees since beginning of 2023
602 million soms in guarantees provided for women entrepreneurship development
353 million soms in guarantees provided for development of women's business
Guarantee Fund passes listing procedure on Kyrgyz Stock Exchange
Entrepreneurs receive 11.8 billion soms in loans thanks to state guarantees
Popular
Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states
EU to allocate €17 million to Kyrgyzstan for water sector development EU to allocate €17 million to Kyrgyzstan for water sector development
Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan receives gold award for best exposition at Expo 2025 in Osaka Kyrgyzstan receives gold award for best exposition at Expo 2025 in Osaka
17 October, Friday
10:51
Digitalization of emergency care discussed at Bishkek Emergency Medicine Center Digitalization of emergency care discussed at Bishkek...
10:41
Risk assessment for domestic violence cases enshrined in law
10:07
Kyrgyzstanis receive over 2 billion soms in guarantees since start of year
09:53
Kyrgyzstani Zhyldyzbek Abylbekov wins silver at World Grappling Championships
09:49
Kyrgyz para-athletes return from Japan with four medals
16 October, Thursday
17:17
Flue gas cleaning system relaunched at Bishkek HPP
16:37
Uzbekistan announces cost of Kambarata 1 HPP construction - $4.2 billion