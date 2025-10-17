Kyrgyzstanis receive over 2 billion soms in guarantees since start of year

The Guarantee Fund JSC summarized its performance results for January—September 2025.

During this period, the fund provided 1,095 guarantees totaling 2.44 billion soms, enabling entrepreneurs to secure 8.52 billion soms in loans from partner banks.

The majority of guarantees were directed toward the development of agriculture sector — 681 guarantees, or 62 percent of the total. The trade sector accounted for 15 percent, transport — 11 percent, services — 4 percent, and industry — 2 percent.

By funding volume, agricultural processing led the way, accounting for 33 percent of the total amount of guarantees provided.