Four students arrived from Tajikistan test positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus was confirmed in four students who returned from Tajikistan. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, they tested positive for the virus when crossing the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Batken region.

«Three people returned to Leilek district from Tajikistan. They are students of Khujand State University. Another student from Dushanbe is also infected with coronavirus,» he said.

At least 12 people are infected with coronavirus in Batken region, 8 of them have recovered. In total, 871 cases of coronavirus have been registered in the country as of May 6.