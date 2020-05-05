Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss checkpoints, smuggling issues

Telephone conversation took place between the Presidents of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev yesterday.

Press service of the head of the Kyrgyz Republic sent out a short message on the subject of conversation between the leaders of the two countries.

The press service of Akorda described in detail what the two presidents spoke about. In particular, the statement says that the negotiations were initiated by the Kazakh side.

«During the conversation, the heads of state exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. They gave a positive assessment to the close and coordinated work of governments on prevention of spread of coronavirus infection and quick resolving of all emerging issues,» the press service of the leader of Kazakhstan said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the humanitarian assistance provided by Kazakhstan. «We have always felt the solidarity of the brotherly Kazakh people and your personal support,» Akorda.kz quotes the head of Kyrgyzstan as saying.

It is reported that the parties noted the need for joint efforts to maintain high dynamics in bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

In particular, the parties discussed the mode of operation of border checkpoints and stressed the importance of resuming their full functioning after the end of the coronavirus pandemic. An agreement was also reached on the implementation of specific measures to curb the illegal movement of goods between the two states.

«In order to further strengthen investment cooperation, special attention was paid to a number of topical issues related to the activities of Kazakhstani companies in Kyrgyzstan,» the statement says.