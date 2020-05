A telephone conversation took place today between the Presidents of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Press service of the head of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the heads of state discussed promising issues of Kyrgyz-Kazakh bilateral cooperation, cooperation within multilateral organizations and associations, and outlined plans for the near future.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev exchanged views on further joint measures to prevent spread of coronavirus infection.