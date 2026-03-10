Kazakhstan closes strategic routes to borders of Kyrgyzstan and China

Kazakhstan has suspended traffic on sections of national highways in four regions. This is due to deteriorating weather conditions. The national road operator KazAvtoZhol reported.

The restrictions are in force on strategic routes leading to customs posts on the borders with China and Kyrgyzstan.

In Almaty and Zhambyl regions, restrictions have been imposed on freight and public transport on the Russian border — Martuk — Aktobe — Karabutak — Kyzylorda — Shymkent — ​​Taraz — Kordai — Almaty — Khorgos — Chinese border highway.

Traffic is temporarily prohibited on sections from the village of Zhanakurylys to the border of Zhambyl region, as well as from the border of Almaty region to the village of Kordai, where the border checkpoint with Kyrgyzstan is located, and on the section from the village of Kenen to the village of Kainar.

The estimated time for resumption of travel is the morning of March 11.