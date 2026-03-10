18:22
USD 87.45
EUR 101.83
RUB 1.12
English

Kazakhstan closes strategic routes to borders of Kyrgyzstan and China

Kazakhstan has suspended traffic on sections of national highways in four regions. This is due to deteriorating weather conditions. The national road operator KazAvtoZhol reported.

The restrictions are in force on strategic routes leading to customs posts on the borders with China and Kyrgyzstan.

In Almaty and Zhambyl regions, restrictions have been imposed on freight and public transport on the Russian border — Martuk — Aktobe — Karabutak — Kyzylorda — Shymkent — ​​Taraz — Kordai — Almaty — Khorgos — Chinese border highway.

Traffic is temporarily prohibited on sections from the village of Zhanakurylys to the border of Zhambyl region, as well as from the border of Almaty region to the village of Kordai, where the border checkpoint with Kyrgyzstan is located, and on the section from the village of Kenen to the village of Kainar.

The estimated time for resumption of travel is the morning of March 11.
link: https://24.kg/english/365364/
views: 134
Print
Related
Committee approves agreement to build two overpasses and road in Osh
Traffic restored on Bishkek — Torugart road
Kazakhstan's grain exports to Kyrgyzstan increases 1.7 times
Freedom Bank Kazakhstan abandons plans to establish subsidiary in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov meets with Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan
Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss Issyk-Kul—Almaty road
Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan plans to share internet access with Kyrgyzstan via Starlink
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan resume cooperation in hydrometeorology
Truck congestion at border: Kazakhstan comments on situation
Popular
Foreign Ministers of Turkic states to meet in Istanbul for informal talks Foreign Ministers of Turkic states to meet in Istanbul for informal talks
SDMK plans to impose restrictions on Umrah trips due to situation in Middle East SDMK plans to impose restrictions on Umrah trips due to situation in Middle East
Asman eco-city project to be presented again in China Asman eco-city project to be presented again in China
Peaceful rally for women’s rights to be held in Bishkek on March 8 Peaceful rally for women’s rights to be held in Bishkek on March 8
10 March, Tuesday
18:02
Team from Kyrgyzstan participates in one-day Poreč Classic race Team from Kyrgyzstan participates in one-day Poreč Clas...
17:53
Supreme Court orders retrial in case of journalist Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy
17:29
New electricity tariffs in Kyrgyzstan: How much consumers will pay from May 1
17:22
Kazakhstan closes strategic routes to borders of Kyrgyzstan and China
17:14
Federation of Shuttlecock and Lyanga officially established in Kyrgyzstan