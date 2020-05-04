Peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan always provide support in difficult moments

The fraternal peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have always provided all kinds of support to each other in difficult moments, based on friendly and good-neighborly relations between the countries. It was noted during a telephone conversation between the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Press service of the head of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov expressed support for the head of the neighboring republic in connection with the flooding and burst of the dam on Sardoba reservoir.

The parties also exchanged views on further implementation of joint measures to prevent spread of coronavirus infection.

Recall, a telephone conversation between Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the head of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also took place today.