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Kyrgyz honey enters Uzbek market: Agreement signed in Tashkent

The Kyrgyz company Medovaya Artel is entering the Uzbek market with government support. The Trade Mission of the Kyrgyz Republic in Uzbekistan reported.

The company received comprehensive support, including assistance in establishing a legal entity, business consulting, and adaptation to local legislation and market requirements.

On April 9, with the assistance of the Trade Mission, a lease agreement for retail space in the Food City complex was signed in Tashkent. This will allow for the retail sales and promotion of Kyrgyz honey in the local market.

The first export shipments of approximately 4 tons of natural honey are planned for the near future.

The project is expected to expand Kyrgyzstan’s export potential and strengthen trade and economic cooperation with Uzbekistan.

Kyrgyzstan is gradually increasing its honey exports. According to the latest data, approximately 540 tons of products were exported in 2025, up from approximately 439 tons the previous year.

The main buyers are China, the Middle East, and Central Asia.
link: https://24.kg/english/369736/
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