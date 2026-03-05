11:51
Uzbekistan introduces life sentence for pedophiles — President signs decree

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a decree introducing life imprisonment for individuals convicted of sexual crimes against minors.

According to the presidential press service, during a meeting the head of state reviewed initiatives aimed at further strengthening the system for protecting the rights of women and children and signed a decree introducing life sentences for rape, indecent acts, and any violation of the sexual integrity of minors.

Earlier, authorities in Kyrgyzstan also proposed introducing life imprisonment for crimes against women and children.

The administration of President Sadyr Japarov previously submitted for public discussion a draft law proposing life sentences for serious crimes committed against women and children.

The proposal suggests introducing mandatory life imprisonment for pedophilia and murders involving rape.

The document also stipulates mandatory confiscation of the property of those found guilty of these charges and those convicted.
