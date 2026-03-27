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Uzbekistan remains popular destination for tourists from Kyrgyzstan

Uzbekistan remains a popular destination for tourists from Kyrgyzstan, data from the Tourism Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan say.

In the first two months of 2026, at least 521,100 Kyrgyzstanis visited the country. This is a 23.3 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Kyrgyzstan ranks first in terms of number of trips to Uzbekistan, ahead of Tajikistan and Kazakhstan.

Significant growth was also recorded in tourists from Russia (+36 percent) and China (3.5 times).

In 2025, 11.7 million foreign tourists visited Uzbekistan. Kyrgyzstanis also ranked among the top three over 12 months.
link: https://24.kg/english/367686/
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