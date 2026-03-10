Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan speaks about water resource distribution

Saidikram Niyazhodjaev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to the Kyrgyz Republic, spoke on Birinchi Radio about the work of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan on water resource distribution and transboundary river management.

He noted that, given water shortages, rational resource use is becoming a key challenge for Central Asian countries.

According to him, cooperation has been established through intergovernmental ties and mechanisms, such as regular meetings of a joint commission on water issues.

The parties address issues of water resource distribution in transboundary rivers, preparation for the growing season, improving water use efficiency, and adapting management systems to climate change, as well as regional coordination of reservoir and hydroelectric power station operating modes.

This work is being conducted in a trilateral format. Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan regulate the entire water and energy system of the region.

He specifically noted the joint Kambar-Ata Hydroelectric Power Plant 1 hydropower project, which is considered a key element of regional cooperation.

According to Niyazkhodjaev, the parties also cooperate on the repair of water bodies and hydraulic structures.

«When repairs to canals or hydraulic structures located in our countries are required, we formally contact the Kyrgyz side and provide a list of equipment and specialists. After approval, they travel to the site and carry out the necessary work,» he said.

The Ambassador also spoke about the measures being taken in Uzbekistan to conserve water. He noted that from 2020 to 2024, more than 60 trillion sums of budget funds and $622 million in foreign investment were allocated to the development of water-saving technologies.

While in 2020, such technologies were used on only 4 percent of irrigated land, by 2026 this figure reached 60 percent, or approximately 2.6 million hectares.

«Thanks to these measures, we are able to save approximately 2.5 billion cubic meters of water annually,» he noted.

Furthermore, the country is modernizing its water resources management system: some water bodies have been transferred to the private sector for management, and automated gauging stations and digital monitoring are being implemented.

In 2024, a new program for water resources management and irrigation sector development through 2028 was adopted. The program plans to expand the use of water-saving technologies to 3.5 million hectares, or approximately 80 percent of irrigated land.

Water losses are also expected to be reduced by increasing the share of concrete-lined canals and reducing the energy consumption of pumping stations.

According to the diplomat, special attention is being paid to training personnel for the water sector. Uzbekistan plans to establish a training center with 200 seats to train industry specialists.