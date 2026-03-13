15:11
Kyrgyzstan’s goods enter Uzbek market

On March 12, in Tashkent, with the assistance of the Trade Mission of the Kyrgyz Republic under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce in the Republic of Uzbekistan, a $500,000 export contract was signed between the domestic company Alaiku Organics LLC and the Uzbek firm Alaiku LLC.

Such agreements between businesses of the two countries are an important step in developing trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Previously, the Trade Mission carried out comprehensive work to promote the company’s products in the Uzbek market. This work included assistance in establishing a legal entity in the Republic of Uzbekistan, conducting a local market analysis, searching for warehouse space, and providing consultations on interactions with Uzbek government agencies.

Furthermore, the Mission organized working meetings with several of the largest supermarket chains in the Republic of Uzbekistan to discuss opportunities for supplying domestic products.

The Trade Mission will continue to promote domestic producers in foreign markets, facilitate the expansion of export supplies, and strengthen trade and economic partnerships.
