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Center of Islamic Civilization opened in Tashkent

The Center of Islamic Civilization has been opened in Tashkent. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev attended the ceremony, his press service reported.

According to the head of state, Uzbekistan is celebrating these blessed days of Ramadan in peace, stability, and social harmony. He emphasized that the importance of peace and internal stability is especially acute in today’s turbulent times.

The presidential press service noted that the Center of Islamic Civilization is considered one of the republic’s largest spiritual, educational, and scientific projects, reflecting the nation’s three-thousand-year history, its intellectual potential, cultural depth, and contribution to world civilization. Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that the creation of such a center embodies the aspirations of many generations and is an important step in preserving, studying, and widely presenting the national heritage.

The country’s current policy is based on the priority of science and education, as it is through knowledge, education, and the development of human potential that a strong state and a free society can be built, he said.

The initiative to establish the Center of Islamic Civilization was announced by the President at the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly and received the support of the international community, particularly the Islamic world.

As a result, a large architectural ensemble has been created next to the Hazrati Imam Complex in Tashkent, combining national artistic traditions, modern infrastructure, and a comprehensive scientific and cultural concept.

The Center of Islamic Civilization is located on nearly 10 hectares, and the total usable area of ​​its building reaches 50,000 square meters. Within the complex, extensive exhibition spaces have been created dedicated to the pre-Islamic period in Uzbekistan, the First and Second Renaissance eras, and New Uzbekistan as the foundation of the Third Renaissance. It was emphasized that the center aims to showcase the country’s ancient history, the richness of its civilizational heritage, and the high cultural and scientific potential of the Uzbek people in a single educational space.

A special place within the complex is occupied by the Hall of the Holy Quran, designated the center’s main spiritual space. It is here that the Mushaf of Uthman, one of the oldest copies of the Quran in the world, is housed.

The Center of Islamic Civilization also provides facilities for the offices of several international organizations, including AICESCO, IRSICA, the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies, the Association for the Study of the History and Art of the Timurid Period in France, and TURKSOY.
link: https://24.kg/english/366644/
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