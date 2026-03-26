Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan discuss regional issues

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev had a telephone conversation with his Uzbek counterpart, Bakhtiyor Saidov. The Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.

According to it, the two sides noted the steady development of friendly and partnership relations between the two countries.

«Particular attention was paid to expanding cooperation in various fields. The ministers also exchanged views on key regional and international issues, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening their partnership based on trust and good-neighborliness,» the statement reads.