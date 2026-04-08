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55 Kyrgyzstanis serve sentences in Uzbek prisons

At least 55 citizens of Kyrgyzstan are serving sentences in Uzbek prisons. Prosecutor General Maksatbek Asanaliev announced at a session of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to him, documents on nine of them have already been collected and sent to Uzbekistan. The Prosecutor General’s Office is collecting materials throughout the country, after which the cases are heard in court in Uzbekistan.

The Prosecutor General noted that the process is being delayed due to procedural delays.

At least 80 extradition requests were granted in Kyrgyzstan in 2025 through international cooperation, resulting in the return of wanted citizens to the country. A report by the Prosecutor General’s Office says.

A total of 143 requests were sent to foreign countries. As a result, 80 people were brought to Kyrgyzstan, including 58 from Russia, 17 from Kazakhstan, as well as from Vietnam, Uzbekistan, Armenia and Georgia.
link: https://24.kg/english/369532/
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