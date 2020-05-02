13:08
USD 78.89
EUR 85.88
RUB 1.08
English

Dam of large reservoir bursts in Uzbekistan, victims reported

Dam of Sardoba reservoir has burst as a result of heavy rain and storm in Sirdaryo region of Uzbekistan. Website of the president of the republic says.

Several settlements have been flooded, a lot of damage was done to communication networks and agricultural land.

About 70,000 people living in the vicinity of Sardoba reservoir were evacuated to a safe area. They were accommodated at schools, colleges, enterprises, some of the victims were taken by residents of other areas.

The Interior Ministry of Jizzakh region, which borders Sirdaryo, reported death of two children as a result of the flooding. The brother and sister born in 2011 and 2006 were reportedly washed away by the mud flow of the river. The girl’s body was found ashore, and the boy was taken to the hospital in an unconscious state, but doctors could not save him.

At least 56 people were hospitalized. Shore protection work continues at the burst site.

The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the place of incident.

The head of the republic visited the dam of Sardoba reservoir and examined the burst place. He ordered to pay special attention to all the victims, to provide them with housing and food.
link: https://24.kg/english/151698/
views: 145
Print
Related
Fergana and Batken regions render assistance to each other during pandemic
Kyrgyzstan continues export of potatoes to Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan extends quarantine due to coronavirus until May 10
Humanitarian aid from Uzbekistan delivered to southern Kyrgyzstan
Humanitarian aid from Uzbekistan delivered to Bishkek
Sooronbai Jeenbekov talks over the phone with President of Uzbekistan
11 doctors get infected with coronavirus in Uzbekistan
First patient with coronavirus dies in Uzbekistan
500 sets of protective suits for doctors delivered from Uzbekistan to Batken
Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan discuss fight against coronavirus
Popular
Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list) Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list)
State of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad extended until May 10 State of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad extended until May 10
Some facilities could resume activities amid state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan Some facilities could resume activities amid state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan
Roadblocks to be removed tonight in Bishkek Roadblocks to be removed tonight in Bishkek
2 May, Saturday
12:31
Avalanches descend in Tyup district of Kyrgyzstan Avalanches descend in Tyup district of Kyrgyzstan
12:19
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 87,253 people for a day
12:01
Almazbek Atambayev needs hospitalization due to critically low blood pressure
11:44
Dam of large reservoir bursts in Uzbekistan, victims reported
11:22
Two more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan