Dam of large reservoir bursts in Uzbekistan, victims reported

Dam of Sardoba reservoir has burst as a result of heavy rain and storm in Sirdaryo region of Uzbekistan. Website of the president of the republic says.

Several settlements have been flooded, a lot of damage was done to communication networks and agricultural land.

About 70,000 people living in the vicinity of Sardoba reservoir were evacuated to a safe area. They were accommodated at schools, colleges, enterprises, some of the victims were taken by residents of other areas.

The Interior Ministry of Jizzakh region, which borders Sirdaryo, reported death of two children as a result of the flooding. The brother and sister born in 2011 and 2006 were reportedly washed away by the mud flow of the river. The girl’s body was found ashore, and the boy was taken to the hospital in an unconscious state, but doctors could not save him.

At least 56 people were hospitalized. Shore protection work continues at the burst site.

The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the place of incident.

The head of the republic visited the dam of Sardoba reservoir and examined the burst place. He ordered to pay special attention to all the victims, to provide them with housing and food.