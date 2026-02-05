Leading UAE company ready to cooperate with Kyrgyzstan in energy sector

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with UAE Minister of Energy Suhail Al Mazrouei and Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

According to the press service, the parties discussed further steps to implement energy projects in the country and agreed to take measures to strengthen Kyrgyzstan — UAE cooperation.

The Cabinet Chairman emphasized that the development of green energy is a key priority of the Kyrgyz Republic’s state policy. He noted that the country places particular importance on strengthening partnerships in sustainable development and renewable energy.

«The Masdar CEO noted that they view Kyrgyzstan as a promising partner in the region and expressed their readiness to further strengthen cooperation. During the meeting, a signing ceremony for a framework agreement between the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic and Masdar took place,» the statement reads.