Side event on Kyrgyzstan’s economic development model held in UAE

A side event «Kyrgyzstan’s Economic Growth Model ‘Snow Leopard’: Government Accelerators, Institutions and Investment» was held for the first time in Dubai on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

A short video was shown to participants about the experience of implementing the Emirati Government Accelerators program in the Kyrgyz Republic.

«This is the first time we are holding a side event on the topic ’Kyrgyzstan’s Economic Growth Model’ on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit. Today, we have the opportunity to share with you our country’s success and a unique economic growth model we call ’Snow Leopard,’» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

He noted that the economic growth model is based on three fundamental pillars: government accelerators, strong institutions, and investment. According to him, the program has introduced innovation into public administration, enabling Kyrgyzstan to implement targeted 100-day reforms aimed at addressing pressing challenges. To date, 17 reforms have been successfully implemented under the program.

«Over the past four years, Kyrgyzstan’s average annual economic growth rate has amounted to 9–10 percent. According to IMF data, in 2025 the country ranked among the world’s top three in terms of real GDP growth rates. The national budget has tripled, while GDP has grown more than 2.5 times. We have demonstrated that even with limited resources, a state can set the pace for accelerated development. I am confident that the ‘Snow Leopard’ model can be useful and applicable for many countries with emerging economies,» he emphasized.
